Throughout the years that I have been in school, one topic that always stood out for me was a school’s having a cellphone policy. Some schools allow cellphones, others don't.

These policies are basically rules that a school or teacher can make regarding cellphone usage on school grounds. In addition, cellphone policies can come in many different ways and forms.

For instance, in my current school, Carle Place High School, there really isn’t a phone policy for the entire school. Instead, every teacher has her or his own way of dealing with cellphones. In my English class, we’re allowed to have our phones in our reach, but they must remain in a small bag provided by the teacher, and that bag is taped to the side of each desk. But in my science class, you put your phone in a pocket hanging from a wall before each class and get it back when class is dismissed.

Overall, there are so many types of cellphone policies in schools, all which are similar in purpose but different when it comes to how they work. Though many kids disagree with these policies, in the end they do help us remain more focused in class without any distractions present. It’s also a good way for schools to maintain a level of authority over students and remind them that rules must be followed, especially if there’s a punishment — for example, getting your phone taken away, losing certain privileges or even having your parents contacted.

Cherie Gisondi's ninth-grade English class, Carle Place High School