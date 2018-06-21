We met actor Scott Eastwood when he was visiting Manhattan recently. He has starred in some of our favorite movies, “Pacific Rim Uprising,” “Suicide Squad” and the “Fate of the Furious.”

When Scott was younger, he went by the name Scott Reeves and was in two of his dad’s (Clint Eastwood’s) movies, “Gran Torino” and “Flags of Our Fathers.”

We got ask Scott some questions during our chat.

When did you realize that you wanted to pursue acting as your career?

At a young age I just loved film. I loved the magic of just going to the movies.

When you are not acting, what do you like doing?

You can find me traveling on a surf trip, maybe. I try to go someplace tropical and warm.

What is harder for you to do: watch yourself in a movie or try out for a role in a film?

It is harder to watch myself in a movie.

Did you ever feel pressure to follow in your dad’s footsteps?

No. I just really enjoyed film and just thought it was fun and it would be a fun career.

Do you have hobbies outside of acting?

I do a lot of things. I play golf, I surf. I fish. I like diving. I do martial arts.

Who do you want to co-star with in your next movie?

Margot Robbie [“Suicide Squad”] would be pretty nice. She is a great actress and a lovely lady. I did a movie a few years ago with her, and she was just great.

How do you like to prepare for a new role?

You start with a lot of research. It is kind of like doing a book report in school. So I would read a lot about a certain character or a certain time in history or whatever the part demands. Then you pick out characteristics and you start to incorporate them into your life a little, and then you go learn your lines.

Since you were born into a family that was in the acting industry, what advice would you have for someone who is starting from scratch?

Just keep going and stay with it. Stick around, it may work for you.

Did you have a different job before you became an actor?

I did. I had several different jobs. I worked as a valet — a guy who parks cars. I was a bartender. I worked in construction.

Since your dad had so many famous lines from the movies he was in, do you hope you will too?

I hope so!

Since you are in a science fiction movie, did you watch them when you were younger?

I grew up on science fiction movies . . . “Aliens,” “Godzilla.” I was really happy to be in one, since I hadn’t been in one before.

Have you ever had a moment of frustration where you wanted to quit?

Many times. It is part of anything that is tough in life. You do something, and then you have really tough days and you feel like you are going to quit, but it is all about persevering and pushing back.

What was your favorite film that you have acted in?

I don’t know if I have one. Every film has been a different experience. Some maybe that are more difficult or more challenging for me are the ones where you learn the most on them.

Have you learned any lessons from your dad that have helped you in your career?

Yes. My father was all about hard work and doing the work and staying focused. He believed and I believe to show up and be the best at a job.

Was there a specific movie that sparked your interest in pursuing a career?

When I was 10 or 11, I grew up with movies like “Forrest Gump.” Nineties movies — they affected me and made me want to be in film.

What is the funniest interaction you have had with a fan?

Someone right now, on our way here to the hotel, a fan told me that he was my cousin. He isn’t my cousin!

While growing up, was there anyone you looked up to?

Yes. I looked up to my father, my mother. I had other older friends that I looked up to and wanted to be like.

Elisa Brosnan and Marybeth Clark’s writing and art club, West Hollow Middle School, Melville