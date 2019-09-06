Do you want to make your own games? Well, there's good news for you. You can do this by using the website Scratch.

First, go to scratch.mit.edu. You should be on the homepage. Before you even start creating your own game, you can play games on the site that other people have made. This might give you a good idea of what you can do for the game you want to make up. Once on the site, you should click on the button on the top of the screen Join Scratch and then create an account. Even before you do that, have your parents watch what is going on. I think this is a good site, but it’s always better when they know what is going on.

Once you’ve created an account, click the Create button at the top. You will get to the Editor screen and then the work begins. Don’t worry, this site will walk you through it all. They will give suggestions, too. You will find this to be the world’s simplest movement system. You can get a lot better than that though. You can go up and down, make your own backgrounds, add new characters and all kinds of other things. There are many more tutorials on YouTube, if you want to get more advanced.

Amy Gammon and Karen Gessner’s sixth-grade class, Greenport Elementary School