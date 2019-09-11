Games you don't need a screen to play

Do you spend most of your free time on a screen? We know so many kids do. Have you ever gotten bored of it? Here are some creative, fun, interesting things to do when you’re sick of your phone:

Create a scavenger hunt. You will need two or more kids to create this activity. One person will create clues and hide them accordingly. Each clue a kid finds should lead to a new one. As you continue on, the clues should eventually get harder, making that last clue the hardest. The other persons will try to find each clue, and whoever gets the last one wins.

You will need two or more kids to create this activity. One person will create clues and hide them accordingly. Each clue a kid finds should lead to a new one. As you continue on, the clues should eventually get harder, making that last clue the hardest. The other persons will try to find each clue, and whoever gets the last one wins. Try an obstacle course with your friends. You might be saying to yourself: I don’t have the materials laying around my house for an obstacle course. You can use household items to make it a fun and easy obstacles course. Some materials you might have that you can use are blankets, bins, pillows and even shoes. You can lay the blankets down and not be allowed to touch the ground, lay shoes on the blankets and pretend they are bombs, and hide in the bins for protection if you touch a bomb. Once you make it across the course, you are officially the winner.

You might be saying to yourself: I don’t have the materials laying around my house for an obstacle course. You can use household items to make it a fun and easy obstacles course. Some materials you might have that you can use are blankets, bins, pillows and even shoes. You can lay the blankets down and not be allowed to touch the ground, lay shoes on the blankets and pretend they are bombs, and hide in the bins for protection if you touch a bomb. Once you make it across the course, you are officially the winner. A guessing game that we like to call “Is It True?” So, all you need for this activity is a paper, pen and an opponent. You will right down three things that are false about you and three things that are true about yourself. Then, you read one off from the true or false pile and they have to guess which one it is. You keep track of how many you get right and try and keep beating your score.

So put down the phone and pick up some creative ideas!

Clara Villani’s Newspaper Club, Brother Joseph C. Fox Latin School, Kellenberg, Uniondale