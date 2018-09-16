Sculptapalooza: The Squishy, Squashy, Sculpting Party Game (Educational Insights) was a really fun and kid-friendly game. I recommend it to anyone who can read.

The directions were a little confusing (the section How To Play never mentioned when to use the customizable cards), but once we got the hang of it, I enjoyed it and playing with it with my classmates. To play, you draw a card and then you go to work trying to make what is on the card. Other players then try to guess what you’re sculpting. There is a time limit. The sculpting foam is reusable.

I think kids would like if there were different editions. For example, there can be a Christmas edition with red and green foam. I also think Sculptapalooza should come with a dry-erase marker for the customizable cards so that they are reusable. Overall, I enjoyed playing Sculptapalooza.

Rating: 4 smiles out of 5