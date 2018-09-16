Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Morning
63° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Sculptapalooza game reviewed by LI kid

Kidsday reporters, from left, Christie Trabold, Elizabeth Rosado,

Kidsday reporters, from left, Christie Trabold, Elizabeth Rosado, Caroline McAuley, Riley Shaw and Gianna Bommarito play Sculptapalooza. Photo Credit: Patricia Roberts

By Riley Shaw Kidsday Reporter
Print

Sculptapalooza: The Squishy, Squashy, Sculpting Party Game (Educational Insights) was a really fun and kid-friendly game. I recommend it to anyone who can read.

The directions were a little confusing (the section How To Play never mentioned when to use the customizable cards), but once we got the hang of it, I enjoyed it and playing with it with my classmates. To play, you draw a card and then you go to work trying to make what is on the card. Other players then try to guess what you’re sculpting. There is a time limit. The sculpting foam is reusable.

I think kids would like if there were different editions. For example, there can be a Christmas edition with red and green foam. I also think Sculptapalooza should come with a dry-erase marker for the customizable cards so that they are reusable. Overall, I enjoyed playing Sculptapalooza.

Rating: 4 smiles out of 5

By Riley Shaw Kidsday Reporter

More Family

The Moj Moj Claw Machine will bring the Amazon's most anticipated toys for the holidays
Jade Lichtenstein, 11, from Brooklyn, feeds the Fallow 16 things you didn't know about the LI Game Farm
Halloween season kicks off with the glow of 23 spooktacular things for families to do this fall on LI
With its big owl-like eyes and 5-inch-tall hamster-esque What was hot in 1960? Toy crazes through the years
Milkshakes with Pop-Tarts, more crazy food for kids
Discover kids' most pressing questions, such as why New shows, movies streaming on Netflix for kids