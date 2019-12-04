TODAY'S PAPER
35° Good Morning
SEARCH
35° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Reflections on my sea glass collection

Kidsday reporter James Logler has been collecting sea

Kidsday reporter James Logler has been collecting sea glass. Credit: Logler family

By James Logler Kidsday Reporter
Print

Every summer, my mom and I look for sea glass at the beach.

We usually go to the beaches at Quogue, but we have also found some in Florida, Spain and Greece. Sea glass includes bottles and other forms of glass that have been worn down by being tossed and turned in the sand and salt water. This makes the sharp edges smooth and curved. Over the years, we have collected hundreds of pieces that we save in jars. Since most bottles are clear, green or brown, these are the colors we generally find.

Some days, we walk along the ocean and don't find any. Other days, we may find a whole handful! I think recycling has cut down on the amount of sea glass. This is good for the environment, but it makes the hunt harder. I especially like the feeling that I get when I find a piece of sea glass — especially in a rare color. It’s like finding a hidden gem.

Tom Hughes Rising Stars, Garden City

By James Logler Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Enjoy a holiday story as it comes to See a holiday circus at Nassau Coliseum, more LI fun this week
Take some time for yourself this holiday season Creative Elf on the Shelf ideas from LI parents
Each collectible house comes with two Nanable figures Fun stocking stuffers for kids, adults
Pictures with Santa take place from 10 a.m. 17 places to see Santa on LI
The Fire Island Lighthouse (East of Robert Moses 25 ways to enjoy the holiday season on LI
The Long Island Childrens Museum brings Times Square What to do with the kids on New Year's Eve
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search