I played with the Seaquestria Castle (Hasbro/My Little Pony), and it is amazing. It has two figures, many levels, table and chair, toy food, and instruction guide. This is a game you have to build then decorate. By using your figures, you can imagine and play in two different worlds.

I love this because you are free to do anything. It also comes with many little surprises. The best part is it is a light-up toy.

Ages: 3 and older

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5