This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 69° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 69° Good Evening
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Making jewelry from seashells is easy and fun

Kidsday reporter Natalie Bongiorno with a shell necklace

Kidsday reporter Natalie Bongiorno with a shell necklace that she made. Photo Credit: Bongiorno family

By Natalie Bongiorno  Kidsday Reporter
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

In the summer I go to the beach and collect seashells. I go to Nickerson Beach in Lido Beach to collect them. At the end of the summer when I have a jar full of shells, I make bracelets, necklaces and other types of jewelry.

I give some of the bracelets to my friends and others to my family. The rest I keep, and I give them to my friends at the beach the next summer. I also put a seashell as a good-luck charm on my charm bracelet. If I have any left over, I put them around a picture frame.

Every summer I do the same thing over and over again. It is really fun to collect more seashells and put all of them into a jar.

You should try it — it is easy. I hope you have fun, and I hope the seashells are easy for you to collect. This is a fun and cool craft idea.

By Natalie Bongiorno  Kidsday Reporter
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Family

Elliana enjoying every little bit of cake!! Your baby's first year: Photo shoots, smash cakes, more
Ten Googled Questions for Parenting. How to bathe Top 10 most Googled parenting questions in New York
Join Scooby and the gang as they save 50 new shows streaming on Netflix for kids
Make a noise or roar at Hasbro's new Walmart's 'Chosen by Kids' top toy list of 2017
Nameberry.com takes a look at the most popular Most popular baby names: 1900-today
Hundreds of custom and collectible cars -- from Stop by a car show, more LI weekend fun
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE