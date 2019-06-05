“The Secret Life of Pets 2” is a family-friendly movie about facing your fears and finding inner strength. The movie was so funny. We were happy to see our favorite characters again from the first movie as well as some new ones, such as a gangster granny, cranky cows, furious foxes, a terrifying and very odd turkey and a discerning dog.

“The Secret Life of Pets 2” has lots of comedy and tugs at your heart. In the movie, Max (voice by Patton Oswalt), Snowball (Kevin Hart), Gidget (Jenny Slate) and Duke (Eric Stonestreet) share adventures that make them face their fears. We had lots of favorite scenes in the movie, such as the Gangster Granny driving all the pets for food, Gidget eating the laser, and Snowball, who is hysterical throughout the movie as a bunny in pajamas, being convinced he is a superhero. Just like in the first movie, the pets act one way when their human owners and friends are around, but then they take on their real personalities once they are on their own. They get together, they fight, they play and seem to have a life of their own.

There are three different stories going on in the film. Max’s owner is now married and has a kid. This kid is competition at first, but they become best friends. Their bond is a little broken when the family goes on a vacation to the countryside, but that is where Max takes on new adventures.

Snowball is now on a mission to rescue a tiger from the zoo. He comes in contact with some angry humans and vicious wolves. And then there is Gidget, who was supposed to take care of Max’s favorite playtoy and loses it. She has to learn how to deal with some interesting cats.

Our favorite new character was the wise dog, Rooster (voiced by Harrison Ford), and we loved his motto, “Let loose in life!” Our favorite character of all was Snowball, the cute, funny and crazy bunny. When his owner dresses him in superhero pajamas, he believes he is actually a superhero.

We really recommend “The Secret Life of Pets 2.” We thought there was a good variety from comedy to important lessons. It is a movie that will help everyone find their inner courage. Most of us saw the first “Secret Life of Pets” film and we liked it, but we liked this one even more. It was fun to watch it with our parents, too.

Rating: 4.5 smiles out of 5