Ordering off the 'secret' menu

Do you know that many of your favorite places for food and drinks have another menu — a secret menu.

These are drinks, appetizers or main dishes that are not found on the regular menu. We go out to eat a lot and sometimes it is worth it to do a search and see if you can find something different to try. We were able to look up online secret menus for Starbucks, Subway, Taco Bell, Burger King and McDonald’s just to name a few.

If you just do a Google search: secret menus, you are on your way. Starbucks even has its own website: starbuckssecretmenu.net. There are actually 36 pages of different things you can order that are not on the everyday menu. Some of them are seasonal.

Cara Grace-Nizich’s fifth-grade class, JFK Elementary School, West Babylon