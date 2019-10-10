TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Morning
SEARCH
56° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Ordering off the 'secret' menu

Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Maggie Flaherty, Merrick

Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Maggie Flaherty, Merrick

By Mariana Figueroa and Tierney Turner Kidsday Reporter
Print

Do you know that many of your favorite places for food and drinks have another menu — a secret menu.

These are drinks, appetizers or main dishes that are not found on the regular menu. We go out to eat a lot and sometimes it is worth it to do a search and see if you can find something different to try. We were able to look up online secret menus for Starbucks, Subway, Taco Bell, Burger King and McDonald’s just to name a few.

If you just do a Google search: secret menus, you are on your way. Starbucks even has its own website: starbuckssecretmenu.net. There are actually 36 pages of different things you can order that are not on the everyday menu. Some of them are seasonal.

Cara Grace-Nizich’s fifth-grade class, JFK Elementary School, West Babylon

By Mariana Figueroa and Tierney Turner Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

The Rise of the Jack O'Lanterns at Old 27 spooktacular things to do this fall on LI
Kids can build, code and play with R2-D2, Start shopping now: Top toy trends for 2019 holiday season
Celebrate autumn at the Long Island Fall Festival Long Island Fall Festival, more fun this week
Alec Oldis (left),8, of Port Washington, along with Not-too-scary haunted houses, trails for kids on LI
Plenty of ripe apples will be available The best family fall festivals on LI
Skittles: 27,641 pounds Fave Halloween candy by state: NY's may surprise you
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search