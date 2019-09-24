I like to visit mom at work

I go to work with my mom sometimes at Theory in Tanger Outlets which is a clothing store.

Sometimes after school, my mom picks me up and we go to her store. Sometimes it is busy with a lot of customers, but not all the time. I like to watch people on the cameras. There are many cameras in the store because sometimes, people try to steal stuff.

I like visiting my mom at work because it calms me down a lot. The fun part is when it is not too busy I get to watch stuff on my mom’s phone, like ultimate videos, and play games while my mom works. The games I play are Super Smash Bros. or Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. I do my homework at my mom’s work and then I play with my games on my Switch.

I hope you enjoyed this story, but most of all, don’t steal my mom’s clothes! We are watching you!

Tami Koller’s fourth-grade class, Aquebogue Elementary School