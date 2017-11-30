TODAY'S PAPER
Seirus Combo Scarf: Keep face, neck warm in winter

Kidsday reporter Laik Senh models the windproof Combo

Kidsday reporter Laik Senh models the windproof Combo Scarf from Seirus. Photo Credit: Newsday / Pat Mullooly

By Laik Senh  Kidsday Reporter
The Combo Scarf (Seirus) is a scarf that is made of a warm fleece material that wraps around your head. It covers your ears, your chin and your neck. It has a black face mask part, too.

The inside of the face mask part is also fleece, and the outside is smooth. There are air holes that go over your mouth and there is a part that goes over your nose, but it is open at the bottom of your nose. The Combo Scarf is waterproof and windproof. If you want to wear goggles with it, the goggles can fit right over the top part so the cold air doesn’t get to your skin.

I think the Combo Scarf is better than a regular scarf. It’s good for winter sports. It’s easy to put on your neck. I think it will keep your face and neck really warm in the winter. I felt that it blocked the wind. Another good thing about it is that it doesn’t block your vision.

I thought the designs on this scarf were cool. They were pictures from outer space. I wondered if this scarf came in other colors because I like plain black. I looked online, and it does come in different colors.

Ages: 6 and older

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

