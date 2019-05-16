TODAY'S PAPER
Turning my hobby into profit

Photo Credit: Kidsday illustration / Brooke Daniels

By Misa Kelly Kidsday Reporter
I make and sell scrubs, lip gloss, slime, stress balls and bracelets. It is a hobby of mine to make these things and then I like to sell them.

I sell my lip scrubs for 75 cents; my lip gloss costs 50 cents. I price my slime depending on the size. My stress balls are $1.25, and my bracelets are 25 cents. I sell my products at my dance school and in public. I like to sell these things because it is a good way to make money.

I thought of selling things because I’ve seen other kids do it online, but they were selling different things. This is my business!

Theresa Moskowski’s fifth-grade students, Walnut Street School, Uniondale

By Misa Kelly Kidsday Reporter

