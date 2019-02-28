TODAY'S PAPER
28° Good Morning
SEARCH
28° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

School visits help keep our seniors feeling young

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Kathleen Tehn-Addy, Wheatley Heights

By Emely Aguilar Martinez Kidsday Reporter
Print

At Landing Elementary School in Glen Cove, there’s a program in which students work with senior citizens. We can complete crossword puzzles and word searches, and read books with them.

On the first day of the senior program, we get to meet every senior citizen. Two teachers, Mrs. Maria DePace and Mrs. Susan Fiumara, invited the seniors to our school to have fun with students. This is a good opportunity for the students to learn about each senior’s childhood and what they are interested in. They come to our school on Tuesdays, and we get to spend an hour with them.

The senior citizens also will be able to feel as if they’re young again, which is great! I love learning about their lives, and I am very grateful that our school created the program. Students in our school really enjoy these special visits.

Melissa Harechmak’s fifth-grade class, Landing Elementary School, Glen Cove

By Emely Aguilar Martinez Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Jack sits perched atop a climbing post, he LI restaurants offering fun experiences for kids
Find out what Red and Yellow do when New family shows, movies streaming on Netflix in March
Martyna Skiba of Levittown enjoys family swim night LI indoor pools where no membership is required
Goldfish Swim School in Farmingdale offers lessons to 24 new places for kids, parents on LI
Vanderbilt Museum 18 historic LI places kids will love
Aimei Aige, 4, from Huntington LI kids' unique names and the stories behind them