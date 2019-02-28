At Landing Elementary School in Glen Cove, there’s a program in which students work with senior citizens. We can complete crossword puzzles and word searches, and read books with them.

On the first day of the senior program, we get to meet every senior citizen. Two teachers, Mrs. Maria DePace and Mrs. Susan Fiumara, invited the seniors to our school to have fun with students. This is a good opportunity for the students to learn about each senior’s childhood and what they are interested in. They come to our school on Tuesdays, and we get to spend an hour with them.

The senior citizens also will be able to feel as if they’re young again, which is great! I love learning about their lives, and I am very grateful that our school created the program. Students in our school really enjoy these special visits.

Melissa Harechmak’s fifth-grade class, Landing Elementary School, Glen Cove