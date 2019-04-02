As a group we were looking for a way to give back to the community. We combined our love for baking and our love for bringing joy to others by visiting a nursing home and distributing homemade cookies.

From this experience our love of giving back has continued to grow as we saw the smiling faces of the residents of Sunrise of East Meadow, a senior living community. The residents at the home were so happy to meet us and even more, they enjoyed the treats we brought to them.

As going off to different high schools is only around the corner and we will be parting ways, we hope to continue this tradition as a way to serve others and bring us together. We hope our significant experience will inspire you to go out and give back to those around you.

Rosemary Meehan's eighth-grade class, Maria Regina School, Seaford