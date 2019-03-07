TODAY'S PAPER
17° Good Morning
SEARCH
17° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

The Setauket Diner is the place to go

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Si Yue Jiang, Melville

By Jan Goldgaber and Devon Welsch Kidsday Reporters
Print

Your belly is growling and all you want is pancakes. So you decide to go to your pantry and there’s nothing there. You think, where am I going to find pancakes this late at night? Try the Setauket Village Diner, where they serve pancakes and a variety of different foods, seven days a week.

The Setauket Diner is a great place to eat no matter what you’re in the mood for. When the manager was asked how he came up with the food choices on the menu, he said, “I like to serve the latest and tastiest trends in food.”

They serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, all day long! The main choices for breakfast are pancakes, waffles, French toast, eggs, and bagels. For dessert they have the banana split, pies, cookies and chocolate pudding. Wow, that’s a lot of food! Are you guys hungry yet? We are.

At the Setauket Village Diner all the workers are very friendly. We were told they look for cleanliness, smiles, personality, customer service and attentiveness in a server. Right as you walk in, the manager greets you at the door. He invites you in and guides you to a comfy seat. You can never see a frown on their faces. They always smile even when they’re not talking to you.

So the next time you want great food, go to the Setauket Village Diner because you won’t be disappointed.

Info: 238 Route 25A, East Setauket, 631-941-3826

Nancy Bachety's sixth-grade class, Port Jefferson Middle School

By Jan Goldgaber and Devon Welsch Kidsday Reporters

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Surfers hunt Long Island waves near Camp Hero 8 must-see natural wonders on LI
Martyna Skiba of Levittown enjoys family swim night LI indoor pools where no membership is required
You might have a flash of déjà vu Free indoor places to play at LI malls
Air and space is a fascinating topic for 50 places every LI family should check out
WHERE: 145 Station Rd., Medford INFO: 631-205-5437; gym-nest.com 12 LI obstacle courses with ninja classes, rock climbing, more
Ten Googled Questions for Parenting. How to bathe Answers to the 10 most-Googled parenting questions