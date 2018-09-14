Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Afternoon
76° Good Afternoon
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

I enjoy working with my dad at his deli

Kidsday reporter Michael O'Hanlon with his dad, Peter

Kidsday reporter Michael O'Hanlon with his dad, Peter O'Hanlon, who owns the Seventh Street Gourmet Deli in Garden City. Photo Credit: O’Hanlon family

By Michael O’Hanlon Kidsday Reporter
Print

I work with my dad, Peter O’Hanlon, sometimes. He owns the Seventh Street Gourmet Deli in Garden City, which he bought in 2009.

When I’m there, I put soda cans on the shelves and sweep the floors. I take out the garbage and put the cookies in special containers.

I like working there. The good thing is that I get to eat one of his favorite sandwiches. At the Seventh Street Gourmet Deli in Garden City, everyone loves the Cowboy sandwich. This is a chicken cutlet with barbecue sauce, bacon and melted cheddar cheese. People say the sandwich tastes like heaven.

Another job I have is that I get to write down famous people’s birthdays on our bulletin board for the customers to see. Also, my dad needs my help putting food in the van so it can be delivered. Working at my dad’s deli is really fun.

Robyn Madden and Patricia Roberts’ sixth-grade class, Garden City Middle School

By Michael O’Hanlon Kidsday Reporter

More Family

Jade Lichtenstein, 11, from Brooklyn, feeds the Fallow 16 things you didn't know about the LI Game Farm
Halloween season kicks off with the glow of 23 spooktacular things for families to do this fall on LI
With its big owl-like eyes and 5-inch-tall hamster-esque What was hot in 1960? Toy crazes through the years
Milkshakes with Pop-Tarts, more crazy food for kids
Discover kids' most pressing questions, such as why New shows, movies streaming on Netflix for kids
WHERE/ WHEN Old Bethpage Village Restoration: 1303 Round 40 family fall festivals on LI