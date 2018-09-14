I work with my dad, Peter O’Hanlon, sometimes. He owns the Seventh Street Gourmet Deli in Garden City, which he bought in 2009.

When I’m there, I put soda cans on the shelves and sweep the floors. I take out the garbage and put the cookies in special containers.

I like working there. The good thing is that I get to eat one of his favorite sandwiches. At the Seventh Street Gourmet Deli in Garden City, everyone loves the Cowboy sandwich. This is a chicken cutlet with barbecue sauce, bacon and melted cheddar cheese. People say the sandwich tastes like heaven.

Another job I have is that I get to write down famous people’s birthdays on our bulletin board for the customers to see. Also, my dad needs my help putting food in the van so it can be delivered. Working at my dad’s deli is really fun.

Robyn Madden and Patricia Roberts’ sixth-grade class, Garden City Middle School