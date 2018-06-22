I read this story online and I liked it a lot. You can find it by searching for “elite readers: shark experiment story.”

There once was a shark that was in an aquarium, and a marine biologist was doing an experiment. That shark ate all the small fish in its tank. So the biologist put a piece of strong fiberglass between the shark and fish. The shark continued crashing into the glass trying to get the fish, but failed.

This experiment continued over weeks. The shark became less aggressive to the fish and then gave up completely. Then the biologist removed the glass, yet the shark still did not attack. The other fish swam freely and safely.

I think there is a moral to this story for kids, too.

Here is what I think: When you keep trying to do something but always end up failing, after a while you may give up completely because you think that after all your attempts you still can’t do it.

What you need to realize is that the glass between us and what we want doesn’t exist. It’s simply in our heads, and we need to continue until we achieve our goals.

Elisa Brosnan and Marybeth Clark’s writing and art club, West Hollow Middle School, Melville