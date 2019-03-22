I have a job. My job is to bend sheet metal. Sometimes it's easy, sometimes it's hard. Either way it's fun all the time when I work there.

My dad owns a sheet metal shop, All Island Blower & Sheet Metal in Bohemia. He takes me to his shop to help. There is a big machine. First you slide a piece of metal in. Second you pull a lever and it bends the piece of metal. It is really hard sometimes. Sometimes the piece of metal is really big and it is really hard to pull the lever. It takes strength, time and patience.

I also help him with the directions. If he needs me to highlight or write something on the directions I help him with it.

Once in a while my dad lets me take my friends there so they get to bend metal for fun. You can hurt yourself by bending sheet metal. You could get caught in the machine. So my dad makes sure that we are very careful around it and wear protective gear. Metal has sharp ends that may cut you. I got cut myself a few times. It didn't hurt that bad, but it still hurt. So always be careful around metal.

It is scary to do work there sometimes. The machine makes a lot of noise. I got so scared the first time I heard it, but I got used to it. I have so much fun doing all that work.

