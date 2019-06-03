Have you been craving a great burger? I know just the place you should go. It is Shooters Tiki Bar and Sports Grill in Wantagh.

It is a great restaurant. The waiters and waitresses are very nice, and the menu is amazing. They serve all kinds of food, including steak, burgers, pasta, pizza and more. Also, my uncle works at the restaurant part-time.

My uncle Kenny is a bartender at Shooters. He is very friendly, funny and respectful to everyone he meets. He will help get you anything you want. He cares about his family so much, and I look up to him for that. He is always there for me. He works there every Thursday, so that’s usually when we go for dinner. I love when we see him there, especially because he gets my brother, sister and me free sodas! Another connection I have there is to a woman named Mo. She is the best waitress you will ever have.

Shooters is a special place where you can stop what you are doing and just have dinner with your family and talk about your day.

It is also a great place to watch sports games and other events on TV.

If you are looking for a good burger and a fun place to hang out, go to Shooters with your family.

Info: Shooters Tiki Bar and Sports Grill, 2109 Wantagh Ave., Wantagh, shooterstikibar.com

Valentina Gatti and Bonnie Hersch’s sixth-grade class, Wantagh Middle School