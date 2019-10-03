Why little Shopkins are so big for collectors

I have a collection of Shopkins. I have 48 so far.

I keep them in a special pink sparkly case. I decided to collect Shopkins because they are cute.

Shopkins come in a little purple basket. There are always two Shopkins in the basket.The first one I got was the stack of pancakes with syrup and blueberries. My favorite Shopkins of all is the noodle soup. I don’t have the special edition ring or the slinky yet. I hope I can get them soon to add to my collection.

There are so many to collect. If you like them as much as I do, go to their website shopkinsworld.com so you can find out more.

Jean Mahland and Sharon Mor’s fourth-grade class, Lawrence Elementary School