Lifestyle

Tips for overcoming shyness

Photo Credit: Kidsday illustration / Isabella DeCunzo

By Quinn Kessler and Julia Mannino Kidsday Reporters
Are you always shy? Does your shyness stop you from doing cool things? If you answered yes to at least one of those questions, you should read these steps to get over your shyness.

  • Realize what makes you shy. (Example: If you have glasses and you’re embarrassed to wear them.)
  • Don’t pay attention to your shyness. (Example: Don’t keep thinking about your glasses.)
  • When you are with others, ask them questions. (Example: “What’s your favorite animal?”) This will help you find out if you have things in common. (Example: “You have glasses, too?”)
  • Try to become friends with another person and spend some time together. (Example: Set up a time when you can go to a diner or ice cream shop.)
  • Don’t forget to spend time with your family, too. (Example: Have certain times you can meet up with your friends; family comes first!)

Michelle Healy’s Enterprise students, Centre Avenue School, East Rockaway

