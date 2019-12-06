TODAY'S PAPER
34° Good Morning
SEARCH
34° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Cheering on your brothers and sisters

Kidsday reporter Paige Hyland, left, likes to support

Kidsday reporter Paige Hyland, left, likes to support her older sister Kate. Credit: Hyland family

By Paige Hyland Kidsday Reporter
Print

My sister Kate is an awesome softball player. I am her number 1 fan!

I love watching her games and supporting her. Do you have a sibling who plays a sport? These are some fun ways to support them.

Make colorful posters. Take a trip to a craft store and get all the supplies you need. Think of a catchy phrase, for example: KATE IS GREAT. When your siblings looks into the crowd, it will put a smile on their faces!

Make team bracelets. I have a colorful collection of rubber bands and string. Making bracelets keep me busy while cheering them on. My sister and teammates say that wearing the bracelets make them feel stronger and united.

The easiest way to show support when they’re playing a sport is by cheering them on. All you have to do is be loud and positive. Win or lose, just be there to support your siblings because sisters and brothers are the perfect best friends.

Sam Carrell and Joan MacNaughton’s dancers, Leggz Ltd. Dance, Rockville Centre

By Paige Hyland Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Dungeons & Dragons gamers at Main Street Board Dungeons & Dragons popular again on LI
Head Start is looking for new, unwrapped toys 8 places to donate toys for LI kids in need
The Fire Island Lighthouse (East of Robert Moses The best holiday events for kids on LI
Enjoy a holiday story as it comes to See a holiday circus at Nassau Coliseum, more LI fun this week
Take some time for yourself this holiday season Creative Elf on the Shelf ideas from LI parents
Each collectible house comes with two Nanable figures Fun stocking stuffers for kids, adults
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search