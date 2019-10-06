Who's the bossiest in your house?

So many of us have brothers and sisters. If you come from a family with a few siblings, we wanted to know: Who is bossier? The younger or the older sibling?

We asked 100 kids in grades three to five that question, and here is what we found:

64 older

36 younger

We were not really surprised by these results. Sometimes, the older siblings are put in charge when mom and dad are not around, so they are given more responsibilities. But, we all know that sometimes the older siblings just don’t want the younger ones hanging around, so they boss them around a lot.

Younger kids can be bossy. We agree that they can be spoiled and used to getting their way so they may just carry on until you either leave them or give them what they want.

Cara Grace-Nizich’s fifth-grade class, JFK Elementary School, West Babylon