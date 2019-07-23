Kids running around, parents chatting, and water splashing — everything you see and hear at Silver Point Beach Club.

Silver Point is a beach club in Atlantic Beach that we have been going to for a bunch of summers. The beach club is a place where you can just lounge by the ocean or play an intense game of tennis with some of your friends. Silver Point has tons of activities and events like the arcade, park and two pools. Every year your court has the option to hold a huge party that everyone can partake in. There will be a theme like “Hawaiian Party” or “Rodeo.”

Lots of families celebrate birthdays at the beach as well. They can use the grills to make dinner or order from one of the many restaurants nearby. You can invite some of your friends, but make sure it’s on a guest day, which are Monday to Thursday. If you’re not in the mood to do anything, you can just hang out in the cabana and chomp on a sweet popsicle. If you bring your mitt and bat you can always play a fun game of baseball by the fields.

You can also join a fun day camp. You rotate around the beach club from the sports field, to the pool, then to the hangout area.

Info: silverpointclub.com

Michelle Healy’s Enterprise students, Centre Avenue School, East Rockaway