Poll: Who should sing at your birthday party?

Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Maven Martin, Wheatley

Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Maven Martin, Wheatley Heights

By Valeria Arevalo and Lesly Mazariegos Kidsday Reporters
Every birthday we have is special, but what if we could make it extra memorable by having a famous singer or entertainer at our birthday party. We asked kids in our grade that question and here is what we found out:

Marshmello 24

Cardi B

Ariana Grande 5

Bruno Mars

The Chainsmokers 3 

Since we didn't give kids choices, there were other performers who received one vote and that included Halsey, Post Malone, Nick Jonas, Luke Bryan, Shawn Mendes, Justin Timberlake, Rihanna, Beyoncé, Lil Teca, and Alicia Keys. But, as you can tell, Marshmello was the big runaway winner. We weren’t really surprised by the following results: Christopher Comstock is his real name and he also known as Dotcom. He is so talented as an electronic music producer and DJ.

That would be one unforgettable birthday for sure!

Jean Mahland and Sharon Mor’s fourth-grade class, Lawrence Elementary School

