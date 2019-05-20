Imagine going to a camp where you can pursue your action sports dream with other people who love the same thing. Whether it is skateboarding, scootering, gymnastics or biking, this magical place is Woodward, Pennsylvania. The main reasons to go there are to meet new friends who share your passion and to get better at your action sport.

This is what a typical day at Woodward will be for a skateboarder: You wake up hyped to skate all day until your feet hurt. Your day begins at breakfast in the cafeteria, where you fuel up for instruction. Next, everyone meets to stretch and break into instructional groups. Groups are determined by which cabin you stay in.

During instruction, the group travels to a variety of skate parks on the property. This give skaters an opportunity to practice new tricks on different obstacles. Each park has its own vibe, unique ramps and jaw-dropping artwork.

After three hours of instruction, it’s time to cool off in the pool! The coolest feature of the pool is the spinning log. Try to make it from one side to the other without falling off.

Now it’s time to refuel. A fresh outfit and a quick burger, and you’re ready to hit the parks again. The rest of the afternoon is a time for you to explore Woodward with your friends, and have fun at each park. Skateboard pros like Jamie Foy, Andrew Reynolds and Cody McEntire are out ripping and interacting with kids.

Nights at Woodward are the best. The sunsets are stunning, the temperature drops and it’s time to eat some chicken wings. After dinner, there are scheduled activities, like dodgeball, Dance Off, and s’mores!

By 8 o’clock everyone’s exhausted. It’s time to wind down for the night in your cabin and get ready to do it all again the next day.

If this appeals to you, check out Woodward at campwoodward.com. They have a cool website and a YouTube channel. Each year, there is a new season that follows three up-and-coming skaters from all over the country. You might even make it into some of the footage yourself.

Bonnie Downs and Allison Whittle’s writers club, Tuckahoe School, Southampton