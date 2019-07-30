Last summer I was lucky to spend the day skateboarding with Taylor McClung at the Encinitas Skate Park in California. He is a professional skateboarder. He taught my brothers and me how to do basic tricks. He was even nice enough to sit and talk with me for a while after we skated a bit.

He told me that his dad loved surfing and always had a spare skateboard around, but he didn’t start doing tricks until sixth grade. When I asked Taylor what made him take it seriously and how old he was, he said he thinks he was 12, and seeing his friend do a trick inspired him to learn.

When I asked about his world record, he told me he set the record for most 360-degree flips done in 60 seconds — he did 30! It was accomplished at The Berrics skate park in California. He broke the record in January 2012. He was exhausted; you can watch him break the record on the internet.

Most people want to learn how to skateboard but get discouraged after falling many times, so I asked him if he had any advice for people who want to learn. He said to just go at your own speed and do it for yourself.

Last but not least, I asked Taylor what makes a good skate park. He said it’s nice to have some key obstacles, such as a ledge or railing, but any park will do with a good group of friends.

Jeanette Merola and Janet Renganeschi's sixth-grade class, Udall Road Middle School, West Islip