LI kids drop Skittles in water and watch what happens

Kidsday reporters Kaitlyn Varriale, left, Emma Olenick and

Kidsday reporters Kaitlyn Varriale, left, Emma Olenick and Haley Cruz coloring the water with Skittles. Photo Credit: Mary Ralph

By Haley Cruz, Emma Olenick and Kaitlyn Varriale Kidsday Reporters
Have you ever tried water with Skittles? It’s such a fun experiment to do with friends when you are bored. You can make colored and flavored water!

To do this experiment you will need: Skittles, clear cups or bowls, spoons, water and some friends.

First, take your water and pour it into your clear cup or bowl. Next, drop three to six Skittles of the same color in each cup. If you don’t separate the colors, it will just turn brown!

Now with your spoon, you must stir the Skittles and the water very lightly. You do not want to stir too much.

Once you have stirred for a little bit, you can wait and watch what happens. The Skittles’ color and flavor will spread throughout the water. If you look very closely, you can see that the S on the Skittle has floated to the top!

Now, you have finished the experiment. You and your friends can enjoy your flavored water and your extra Skittles on the side.

Mary Ralph’s fifth-grade class, South Oceanside Elementary School, School #4

