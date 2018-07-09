The book “The Sky at Our Feet,” by Nadia Hashimi (HarperCollins), is about a boy named Jason and a girl named Max going on the trip of a lifetime in New York City. They discover something they never knew before. Jason learns a dark secret and Max has a memory of a lifetime.

This book is something that is very timely, and kids should read it because it is so suspenseful and interesting. It sends the kids on an adventure you won’t believe.

I think the author, Nadia Hashimi, needs to write a sequel. I highly recommend this book because it will take your mind on an exciting and thrilling adventure about the world we live in right now.

Rating 4.5 smiles out of 5

Colleen Topping’s sixth-grade class, Manor Oaks Elementary School, New Hyde Park