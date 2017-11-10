This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Clear 28° Good Evening
Clear 28° Good Evening
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Sky Rover Voice Command helicopter lets you do some fancy flying

Kidsday reporter Séamus Hughes tests out the Sky

Kidsday reporter Séamus Hughes tests out the Sky Rover drone. Photo Credit: Dan Heller

By Séamus Hughes  Kidsday Reporter
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The Sky Rover Voice Command Missile Launcher is a cool helicopter that shoots plastic missiles.

It is controlled wirelessly by a controller. It has a voice command attachment that comes with it. Once you plug that into the controller, you can use the voice commands, which is just like normally flying it except that you can tell the drone to do certain things, such as hover, take off, go forward and more. It can hover and it also has working lights, but I would not suggest working it when it is really dark unless you have mastered flying it. I suggest this drone for kids ages 10 and older.

I had five kids try out the helicopter. Each person got a couple of turns to fly it. The average rating was 4 smiles.

By Séamus Hughes  Kidsday Reporter
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Family

Author Maurice Sendak's 1963 children's book remains a 100 books every kid should read before growing up
Fingerlings Baby Monkeys hang onto your finger and Sold out! 17 toys you'll be scrambling for this year
The annual, three-day, Long Island Doctor Who Convention Doctor Who Convention, more LI fun this weekend
Adventureland, located in Farmingdale, is a favorite among 50 best places for families on LI
You can experience New York's Plaza Hotel just The most amazing hotel rooms for families
Pumpkin Picking at Schmidt?s Farm Share your favorite family memories
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE