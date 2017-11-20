Fly Sky Rover Voice Command Drone carefully

Drones can be used for seeing things from far away. I like drones because I can control them. I tested out the Sky Rover Voice Command Drone. When I first tried this drone, I got hurt. I accidentally touched the blades while they were moving, so be careful.
Eventually, the drone worked very well. But sometimes it did not work for me. You have to hold down both joysticks for it to move. It...
