Fly Sky Rover Voice Command Drone carefully

Kidsday reporter Isabelle Maxis with a Sky Rover

Kidsday reporter Isabelle Maxis with a Sky Rover Voice Command Drone. Photo Credit: Norma Colón

By Isabelle Maxis  Kidsday Reporter
Drones can be used for seeing things from far away. I like drones because I can control them. I tested out the Sky Rover Voice Command Drone. When I first tried this drone, I got hurt. I accidentally touched the blades while they were moving, so be careful.

Eventually, the drone worked very well. But sometimes it did not work for me. You have to hold down both joysticks for it to move. It...

