If you are interested in recreational activity, then Sky Zone in Deer Park and Mount Sinai is the place for you. It is an indoor trampoline park that is very large and has lots of different activities to do involving trampolines. Since it is an indoor activity, you can go there and jump around all year-round.

Sky Zone has separated sections divided by age. There is a private area for infants and parents, where they won’t be anywhere near the adults and teens.

Some of the trampoline-themed areas are the three warped walls in different heights to accommodate all skill levels, trampoline basketball and trampoline dodgeball. There is also a large open space with individual jumping squares where you can jump your legs off, and do cool gymnastics tricks on the trampoline runways.

One of my favorite parts is the foam ball pit that lets you jump off a trampoline while doing a fun trick into a giant pool full of foam that results in a comfortable and soft landing.

Info: skyzone.com

Maria Lennon and Erica Schultheis’ writing club, Candlewood Middle School, Dix Hills