We interviewed singer Skylar Stecker at by Chloe, a vegan restaurant in Manhattan recently. She was so nice and even stayed for lunch and sang for us afterward.

We saw you on your music video play a piano, so how many other instruments do you play?

Well, I play the guitar a little bit, but I’m also learning the drums right now. So that’s interesting. I’m trying my best. But I think that would be cool. I’m always open to learning new things as well, but right now I’m trying to master the drums.

Can you tell us more about the songs on your new album?

There’s 10 songs. Three of the songs now already have been released. I’m really excited because it was like the first time I really got to be super-open and tell real stories about my life through my music. It’s going to be really fun for all of you to hear all of those stories.

Do you have a favorite song on one of your albums?

Oh, that’s hard. I really like “Redemption,” which is also the name of the album. Yeah, I like that one. And then there’s one on the album that’s called “This is Me Now.” I like that one a lot, too.

What do you like to do for fun?

Well, for me music is so fun. Doing everything like music-related, I have the best time doing all of that. For fun, I also love to cook. Do you guys like to cook sometimes? I like cooking desserts and stuff. And trying to make them, make a mess. That’s what I do, and my mom cleans it up. So she doesn’t like that part of it. Shh, we don’t tell her. We try to clean it up. But I like to cook.

Do you have a boyfriend?

No. No boys. Music is my boyfriend. Married to music.

How do you balance your singing career with seeing friends and family?

It’s definitely tricky because I’m from Wisconsin. And both my mom’s side and my dad’s side live in Wisconsin still. And they’re both huge families. When we go home, there’s like a hundred of us. Not even kidding. It’s kind of hard because we live in California so we don’t get to see them every day. But it’s really nice because we still go back for vacations and for the holidays. But I’m really lucky to have my core family around and they’re all so supportive, even though we’re far away from each other.

How long did it take for your first song to come out?

My first song — well, my first song came out when I was, I think, 10 or 11. So like your guys' age. And my first that I ever released was called “A Little Bit Too Much,” and I think it took two sessions. It was like two days of writing and fixing it up. So yeah, it took a little bit. Usually songs only take me a day now, but it’s like a full day.

Do you support any specific charity?

Yeah, I do. There’s one called Wheelchairs for Kids. They supply wheelchairs for kids that don’t — like the insurance won’t cover it. Or when they get older and they grow out of their wheelchairs. They don’t have enough money to afford it, or insurance won’t cover it for them. They also make homes and vehicles wheelchair accessible for kids. So I’ve been involved with that charity since I was your guys' age. And also PETA, because I’m vegan. So that’s why we’re here. They support animal rights, and so those are two that I’m really involved with.

Have you done many live performances?

I have. I’ve done a lot. I’ve done I think two tours now. I’ve done a bunch of solo shows, radio shows, and I have a couple concerts coming up, too, so I’ll let you guys know.

You'll be 17 in April. Where do you see yourself in 10 years from now?

I definitely have a lot of goals. Like every day, even if I chalk one off, I have 10 more that I come up with. I would think to grow my fan base and continuing to tour. I want to tour, for sure. That’s one of my favorite parts, is performing. Also continuing to grow. Like never stop thinking outside the box and continuing to be creative. I feel that’s always important. And to always challenge myself. And continue to work hard and go for it, because I want to be one of the best at what I do, and obviously there’s a lot of hard work and stuff that goes into that.

Do you go to regular school?

No, I’m home-schooled. I do all workbook-based. I bring it on the plane, or in the car.

What is your biggest fear?

Spiders. I really don’t honestly like spiders. If there’s a spider, I get really scared. What else is a fear of mine? I’m trying to think of something more deep. But spiders is like my biggest fear.

What advice would you give anyone trying to pursue a singing career?

I would say work really hard with anything that you do in life. There’s going to be challenges, and things that happen when you have to keep pushing through and keep going. And also just go for it. Like everything you do, really have fun with it. Because that’s why you’re there, because you love it. So have fun with it and don’t overthink it, and just be yourself.

Who travels with you?

My mom mainly travels with me all the time, but also my dad, too, once in a while. When I go on tours that are really long, my parents will switch because I have a younger brother. One of them will stay home while the other one's with me, and then they’ll just kind of switch in the air. They’ll fly over.

Jennifer Hempfling’s fifth-grade class, Canaan Elementary School, Patchogue