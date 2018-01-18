TODAY'S PAPER
Tips for a great sleepover

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Maggie Flaherty, Merrick

By Bella Camerino Kidsday Reporter
Do you want to know how to have the best sleepover ever?

You need to bring some things like snacks, and don’t forget your sleeping bag and pillow. Books are fun to bring along, too. I like to take stuffed animals to snuggle with, and games to play with my friends.

There are a lot of things to do to have fun at a sleepover. First, you can listen to music and even have a dance party. It’s also fun to watch TV episodes before bed.

To have a good sleepover, you obviously need to have good snacks. Some good things to eat are homemade milkshakes with your favorite ice cream and Pop-Tarts and popcorn.

