Fun ideas for a great sleepover party

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Joseph Malossi, Sayville

By Ivy Davy and Rayven Ropside Kidsday Reporters
Sleepovers are one of the best things you can do with your friends. With summer here, there are a lot more sleepovers happening, and we have a few tips on how to keep them exciting and fun.

The first thing you definitely have to do is make a fort, and here is how: You take two chairs and make sure they are across from each other. After that, drape a blanket over the chairs and put pillows inside and get ready to have some fun.

We like playing board games and going retro. You can play old ones like Candyland and Clue or play updated ones like Headbands and Pie Face.

Try making up some games or combining them — for example, try combining manhunt and hide and seek. We also like a scavenger hunt. This is best with three or more kids. You can ask your parents to hide things around your home and then put those things on a list. The first person to find the most items on the list wins.

We like YouTube challenges. Some examples are: the no-thumbs challenge, yoga challenge, try not to laugh challenge, whisper challenge, blindfolded drawing challenge and the seven-second challenge (this one is the best because it is about speed and it is always good for laughs). Another thing you could do is fun crafts and DIYs, for example, slime. Look these up on YouTube.

We also like handstand competitions, and the winner gets to pick where they want to sleep. After all of these things, it should be pretty late, so we have one more thing: preparing snacks and watching a movie. After you watch the movie (which your parents will make you do at some point because you are making too much noise), it should be about time to go bed.

Frances Barricelli and Joan McLean’s sixth-grade class, St. Agnes Cathedral School, Rockville Centre

