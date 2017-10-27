At a sleepover at my house, five of my friends stayed with me. They are great friends. They all begged their parents to let them go to a sleepover, and finally they agreed.
We started the sleepover by watching a movie, “Inside Out.” We had a lot of snacks. After the movie we got our beds ready. My friend Rebekka and I were going to sleep on a foam mattress. Deilia and Jocelyn were going to sleep on the top bunk of a bunk bed. Last, Jaelyn and Alyssa got the bottom bunk. Rebekka and I fell asleep very quickly, but everyone else had a party.
When it was morning, Rebekka, Jaelyn, Alyssa and I practiced a dance to the song called “The Saints.” After we were done practicing, we all got in the car and went to drop off all the girls to their houses. I had an amazing time.
Have you ever had a sleepover? If you haven’t, you must — it’s fun!
