Sliming our school principal for fundraising fun

Kidsday reporter Madeleine Cooper and her brother Matthew with the freshly slimed Kevin Storch, principal of Park View Elementary School in Kings Park. Photo Credit: Cooper family

By Madeleine Cooper Kidsday Reporter
Last year, I was a member of Student Council at my old school, Park View Elementary School in Kings Park. We raised money for the Ronald McDonald House.

Our goal was to raise $2,000. In order to achieve this, we partnered up with Applebee's restaurant. We invited all of our friends and family to come to breakfast at Applebee's one morning. It cost $5 per person and we served eggs, bacon, sausage and pancakes. It was so fun being the servers for the day!

We worked hard that day and reached our goal. We brought a giant check to the Ronald McDonald House. It felt so good to help other people.

To help support the cause, our principal, Mr. Kevin Storch, agreed to let us slime him if we reached our goal. We made $2,480, which surpassed our goal. The look on his face was priceless when we drenched him with a gooey bucket of slime. He had on a funny shirt that said, “I got slimed.” This experience was very rewarding and so much fun.

Cynthia Howe and Stefanie Murphy’s fourth-grade class, RJO Intermediate School, Kings Park

