smART sketcher projector: Get the picture

Kidsday reporter Ava Bulanowski tested Flycatcher's smART sketcher projector. Photo Credit: Newsday/Pat Mullooly

By Ava Bulanowski Kidsday Reporter
The smART sketcher projector (Flycatcher) shows pictures and you trace them and color them.

My thoughts are that the projector is awesome. I traced seven pictures in no time at all.

It was easy and hard at the same time. There is a free app so I can take pictures of my family members or dogs, and it will project it so I can draw it. I loved playing with this because it has 50 different activities like drawing and making letters. This was just what I wanted when I saw the TV commercial for it. And now I finally have it.

Ages: 3 and older

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

Beth Darrell’s fourth-grade class, Pulaski Road Elementary School, East Northport

