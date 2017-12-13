TODAY'S PAPER
Smash Pong: Practice your aim with a pingpong ball

Kidsday reporter Diego Monroy tested the Smash Pong

Kidsday reporter Diego Monroy tested the Smash Pong game. Photo Credit: Newsday / Pat Mullooly

By Diego Monroy Kidsday Reporter
Smash Pong (Educational Insights) is dedicated to accuracy and strength. You load a pingpong ball and hit a pad to launch it into a bucket. Each challenge card has to do with a different skill and accuracy.

Here are three examples:

Wall Banger: Hit the ball against the wall and into the bucket.

Heads Up: Make it land on top of a person’s head.

High Low: Shoot from a high surface and try to get it into the bucket at a low height. You have to put the ball all the way in the launcher for more power.

This game was difficult at first because I didn’t have the accuracy to accomplish the challenge. The game was a lot of fun because it was a 50-50 chance you could get it in. I think that every kid who tries this has to play it at least three or more times so they can master the game. I think this game is going to be a huge hit.

Ages: 6 and older

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

