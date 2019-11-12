Review: Smōk-Haüs barbecue restaurant hits the spot

Smōk-Haüs is a fairly new American barbecue restaurant and takeout joint on 12th Street in Garden City.

I dined in at Smōk-Haüs recently. Although the restaurant is small, it is well decorated and cozy. Multiple TVs made it easy to watch the many sports games happening over the weekend.

We started with mild wings, which were very appetizing. I ordered a barbecue sandwich with smoked chicken and fries on the side. The chicken was cooked perfectly with a nice barbecue taste. The fries were crispy on the outside and soft on the inside and, even though I did not try it, the coleslaw was apparently very good. Service was great thanks to the few people inside at noon.

As you can see, Smōk-Haüs is a tasty and a quality place if you are in need of typical American food!

Info: Smōk-Haüs, 7 12th Street, Garden City, 516-833-6633; smok-haus.com

Clara Villani’s newspaper club, Brother Joseph C. Fox Latin School, Kellenberg, Uniondale