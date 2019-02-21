We have this great program at my school called the smoke house. The smoke house was like a trailer home, but it had smoke in it. The Lindenhurst Fire Department brought the trailer and a real-life fire truck to show all the big kids.

The firemen were so nice and taught us about the different parts of the fire truck first. Then they let us go inside the smoke house. They told us to crawl on the ground and feel around, until we made it to the window. There was a lot of smoke in the truck and it smelled like rotten yogurt. It was really foggy and I could barely see, but it looked just like a bedroom in a regular house. At the end, there was a fireman who helped us climb out of the window.

This experience at the smoke house taught me what to do if there was a real fire in my house.

Michelle Perino's fourth-grade class, Daniel Street Elementary School, Lindenhurst