TODAY'S PAPER
35° Good Morning
SEARCH
35° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Fire department's smoke house lets us practice for an emergency

Kidsday staff artist Joseph Malossi, Sayville

Kidsday staff artist Joseph Malossi, Sayville Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist/Joseph Malossi, Sayville

By Grace Garrity Kidsday Reporter
Print

We have this great program at my school called the smoke house. The smoke house was like a trailer home, but it had smoke in it. The Lindenhurst Fire Department brought the trailer and a real-life fire truck to show all the big kids.

The firemen were so nice and taught us about the different parts of the fire truck first. Then they let us go inside the smoke house. They told us to crawl on the ground and feel around, until we made it to the window. There was a lot of smoke in the truck and it smelled like rotten yogurt. It was really foggy and I could barely see, but it looked just like a bedroom in a regular house. At the end, there was a fireman who helped us climb out of the window.

This experience at the smoke house taught me what to do if there was a real fire in my house.

Michelle Perino's fourth-grade class, Daniel Street Elementary School, Lindenhurst

By Grace Garrity Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

The Nature Center at Jones Beach State Park Marine Mammal Festival, more LI fun this week
Plaza Theatrical Productions is putting on performances of 36 fun things to do on LI during February winter break
AGES All WHERE Click 16 birthday freebies for kids, adults on LI
"Hibachi" is one of the items is one Classic LI restaurants your kids will like
Families can take a hike to see the 7 must-see natural wonders on LI
Olivia Soprano, 8, of Bellmore, yells Billy Joel song, 19 more secrets of Nunley's Carousel