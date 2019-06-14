What we like about #Snapstar dolls

We had the chance to play with the #SnapStar (Yulu) doll. There are six #Snapstar dolls, and we played with Dawn and Echo.

First, we downloaded the app. The app was helpful with the setup instructions for the doll. The box the doll came in included Echo, a stand for her and a backdrop.

The #Snapstar Studio app lets you create your own photo shoot by using a green screen for backgrounds. You can pose your doll any way you want to. You can put makeup on your doll’s picture in the app. The doll comes with removable fashions, and you can buy accessories like different clothes and shoes.

We liked the app because you can choose any background you want. Our favorite background was the carnival. Another thing we enjoyed was using a green screen.

The backdrop was easy to set up, but the stand was not. The stand had a piece on top of it that is supposed to go into the back of the doll's neck so she can stand up. The doll cannot stand up by herself without being attached to the stand. We like the doll and the app, but we don’t like the fact that the doll can stand up only by using the stand.

Rating: 4 smiles out of 5

Patricia King's fourth-grade class, Bowling Green Elementary School, Westbury