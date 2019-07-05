Everyone has heard the word shoes or sneakers, but I like to refer them to kicks. Then, others hear about people collecting over 20 pairs of shoes. I am one of them.

Everyone gives compliments, saying things like, "Those kicks are really nice." I do it because if you have all the cool kicks now, then you will have the coolest kicks from your childhood for the rest or your life.

I also like to collect because then I have lots of options. Finally, I collect because it is fun and cool to have new kicks.

For anyone who is just starting to collect, I recommend visiting Finish Line.

Michelle Indrieri’s fifth-grade class, St. Anne's School, Garden City