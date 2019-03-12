TODAY'S PAPER
Kidsday reporter Naomi Chang of Nathaniel Hawthorne Middle School 74, Bayside, with some of the sneakers her family has collected. Photo Credit: Chang family

By Naomi Chang Kidsday Reporter
Many family members like to collect sneakers. We have been collecting various pairs for over 11 years. We now have 110 pairs of sneakers together as a family.

Everyone in my family is a “sneakerhead,” which is a person who collects sneakers as a hobby. My family especially likes to collect limited-edition and customized sneakers. My collection from Adidas, Nike and Nike-owned companies got me the nickname “Sneaker Girl.” When I was in third grade my classmates and some teachers started to call me that.

I started to enjoy collecting sneakers after I painted one of my first pairs. Year by year, I grew happier collecting them with my family. On my birthday, I received my first pair of hydro dip sneakers. They were among my favorite shoes. I had a white pair of Nikes, and employees dipped lots of colored paint on the sneakers. I added charms and flower accessories to turn it into a piece of art.

My dad loves basketball and sneakers. He started collecting them when he was a teenager, and his collection has grown ever since. My dad said, “The reason why I was a sneakerhead was because I was keen on the new colors. When I grew up there were only three colors for sneakers, red, white and black, but now there are so many colors.” My dad would buy my family sneakers, and sometimes I would wait to see if we could get limited-edition sneakers.

I am into fashion, and my favorite part is the shoes, because I have special memories of buying each pair. You can make your sneakers unique by designing them and adding technology to them. I hope that in the future my family will continue to add to our collection!

Karen Murillo's sixth-grade class, Nathaniel Hawthorne Middle School 74, Bayside

