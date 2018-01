Our fifth-grade class conducted a survey on kids’ favorite thing to do on a snow day. Overall we surveyed 97 students, and here are the top responses:

Have a snowball fight: 27

Drink hot cocoa: 17

Build a snowman: 12

Watch a movie: 10

Some of the other activities that kids wanted to do were just staying indoors and playing with electronics, sledding or skating. As you can see, the most popular choice was to have a snowball fight. And why not? It is so much fun!