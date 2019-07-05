Summer snow globes are a fun and easy DIY! Not only do they look pretty, but they can also be stress relievers. The glitter falling to the bottom can make you very relaxed.

Here is how you make it!

Things you will need:

Plastic jar

Water

Hot glue and hot glue gun (get an adult to help)

Aquarium gravel

Rocks

Aquarium plants

Glitter

Step 1: Hot-glue the aquarium gravel to the lid of the jar.

Step 2: Hot-glue the rocks and the aquarium plant to the aquarium gravel.

Step 3: Fill the jar with water and add in glitter. Close the lid tight.

This was really fun to make and I recommend you try it, too.

Michelle Indrieri’s fifth-grade class, St. Anne's School, Garden City