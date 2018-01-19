TODAY'S PAPER
‘Snowflake Bentley,’ the man who showed no two were alike

Photo Credit: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

By Thomas Fargione Kidsday Reporter
I read “Snowflake Bentley” by Jacqueline Briggs Martin (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt). This book was a Caldecott winner that tells about Wilson Bentley, the first person to take a picture of a snowflake and learn that all snowflakes are not the same.

When Willy was 18, he asked his parents to buy him a camera. He spent eight hours a day taking pictures of snowflakes. Wilson Bentley took a lot more pictures to be able to show to kids and to show them that all snowflakes are not the same.

Before that, people said, “Why do you care? Everybody knows that all snowflakes are the same.” Snowflake Bentley died on Dec. 23, 1931. After that some of his friends built a museum and put his pictures in the museum.

