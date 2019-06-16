TODAY'S PAPER
How a good, tough coach can help you improve your game

Kidsday reporter Platonas Demosthenous, of Bowling Green Elementary

Kidsday reporter Platonas Demosthenous, of Bowling Green Elementary School in Westbury, with his soccer coach, Pete Ingui. Photo Credit: Demo Demosthenous

By Platonas Demosthenous Kidsday Reporter
When I told my parents I wanted to play soccer, I had to get used to having a coach.

I had been doing a soccer intramurals for three years to help get me started. The coach saw me using skills above my level, so he told me to try out for a higher-level program called Academy. I was thrilled, and so were my parents, and I went to the tryouts the next day.

Since it was my first time and there were a lot of other good players, I was put on the C team. There were A, B and C teams. After one season, I was put on the B team due to my progression in the sport. My new coach’s name was Pete Ingui. Halfway through the new season, I attended the summer camp that was being held for all players. That is when he saw me playing at my best.

At the next practice he was on me, and pushing me very hard. By the end of the practice, I was so exhausted! I wondered if I wanted to continue. I went home and talked about the situation with my parents. Their response was not what I expected. They told me Coach Pete was pushing me only because he wanted me to get better.

To this day he still pushes me and the team to our best potential. Although he can be tough, I consider him the best coach I’ve ever had.

Patricia King's fourth grade class, Bowling Green Elementary School, Westbury

By Platonas Demosthenous Kidsday Reporter

