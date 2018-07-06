TODAY'S PAPER
My big collection of worldwide soccer jerseys

Kidsday reporter Nicholas Prada with his soccer jersey

Kidsday reporter Nicholas Prada with his soccer jersey collection including some of the world's most famous players. Photo Credit: Colleen Topping

By Nicholas Prada Kidsday Reporter
I have been collecting soccer jerseys since I was 8. My first one ever was the 2015 Real Madrid jersey with James on the back (for star player James Rodriguez).

But my favorite soccer jerseys are my new 2018 Germany World Cup jersey and my Manchester City jersey.

In total I have 28 jerseys and I truly and deeply love all of them. I wear one every day. Yes, every day!

I also play soccer. I am a goalie, and when I am not in the net, I am a striker. I play travel soccer for Garden City Park.

Colleen Topping’s sixth-grade class, Manor Oaks Elementary School, New Hyde Park

