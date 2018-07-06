I have been collecting soccer jerseys since I was 8. My first one ever was the 2015 Real Madrid jersey with James on the back (for star player James Rodriguez).

But my favorite soccer jerseys are my new 2018 Germany World Cup jersey and my Manchester City jersey.

In total I have 28 jerseys and I truly and deeply love all of them. I wear one every day. Yes, every day!

I also play soccer. I am a goalie, and when I am not in the net, I am a striker. I play travel soccer for Garden City Park.

Colleen Topping’s sixth-grade class, Manor Oaks Elementary School, New Hyde Park